The recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in conditions of public confidence, and this is evidenced by the small number of complaints received during the election campaign, Lidia Yermoshina, a member of the CIS observation mission, chairperson of the Central Commission on Elections and Referendums of Belarus, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Yermoshina congratulated Azerbaijan on holding successful election campaign.

“Parliamentary elections are usually the most difficult ones, purely psychologically, however, this wasn’t the case in Azerbaijan, and this is evidence that the election campaign took place in the most comfortable conditions,” the mission member said.

Yermoshina noted that the maximum number of local observers participated in the elections.

“I can say that we have more polling stations in Belarus, and the number of observers is 40,000 people, while in Azerbaijan the number of polling stations is much smaller, however, there are much more observers – 77,900 people,” the member of the CIS observation mission said.

Another peculiarity is that prepared methodological manuals for observers lay on the tables at polling stations in Azerbaijan, Yermoshina noted, adding that this is an interesting feature that should be used in Belarus.

The mission member said that the elections were successfully held in an organized manner and that this will be the basis for public trust in the newly elected parliament.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

