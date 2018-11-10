By Trend

The election of the host country of World Expo 2025 will take place during the 164th General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), in Paris on 23 November, BIE told Trend.

There will be no further official BIE visits or meetings before the General Assembly, said the Bureau.

"Earlier this month, each candidate organized theme seminars in Paris to raise awareness of the theme among BIE delegates: Azerbaijan - October 4 , Japan - October 9 and Russia - October 25," said BIE.

Three countries are candidates to host World Expo 2025: Japan (in Osaka), the Russian Federation (in Ekaterinburg), and Azerbaijan (in Baku). The 170 Member States of the BIE will elect the host country at the 164th General Assembly in November 2018.

Azerbaijan, which has been actively participating in six Expo exhibitions held by the International Exhibitions Bureau for 18 years and has won three awards for the high quality of the pavilions, demonstrates a strong commitment to Expo movement.

If Baku is chosen, the World Expo 2025 will be held for six months from May 10 to November 10, 2025. It will be the first World exhibition of the International Exhibitions Bureau organized in the South Caucasus region.

World Expos, known officially as International Registered Exhibitions, are organized every five years. Their themes are designed to raise awareness of and find responses to universal challenges of our time. The next World Expo will take place in Dubai (UAE) between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021 under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".