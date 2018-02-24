By Trend:

The US embassy sponsored Model United State Senate Conference, organized by US Educated Azerbaijan Alumni Association Board Member and YLP'13 Alumna Samira Gasimova and FLEX'15 Alumnus Elmir Mukhtarov.

From a wide spectrum of applicants, 50 delegates representing 50 states (27 republicans, 22 democrats, 1 independent) were selected to participate in the simulation conference on the topic of "Nuclear Threat: North Korea."

The organizers assigned each delegate to one Senator.

Over these days, the model Senators will participate in floor sessions, introduce legislation, mark up legislation in committee, attend party causes, represent the people of their congressional districts, and portray the assigned Senator as accurately as possible. At the end of the conference, the Senators are expected to pass a bill.

The majority of the selected participants are undergraduate students, however there are a number of high school students, graduate students, and PhD holders participating as well. The age range is from 13 to 48. During the conference, participants will get a sense of what it is like to be a US Senator and leave with a better understanding of the country's legislative system.

Model United States Senate (MUSS) is a platform aimed to stimulate the legislative process of the US Senate. This program is an educational tool to improve participants' understanding of the legislative process in the US government and to encourage their political engagement.

