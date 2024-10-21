Heydar Aliyev Center to host another exhibition focused on environmental conservation

21 October 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Heydar Aliyev Center will soon host another exhibition featuring sculptures, Azernews reports.

The personal exhibition "Reclaimed Beauty" by Nigerian sculptor Dotun Popoola is set to open at Heydar Aliyev Center on November 7.

The opening of Dotun Popoola's 7th solo exhibition ahead of COP29 in Baku is in tune with the exposition with COP29. Thus, if the participants of the important international event that we will host emphasize the importance of attention to the climate at the meetings and conferences that are held every year, uniting the countries of the world, sculptor Dotun Popoola also raises this topic with his original works. The sculptor makes his works not from traditional materials but from metal parts converted into industrial waste.

Since 2012, the country has been holding the international festival "From Waste to Art" with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the purpose of which is to attract the attention of the general public to environmental issues.

The works created mainly from household waste demonstrate the possibility of turning even waste into a work of art. The opening of the museum called "From Waste to Art" in the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve in 2015 can be taken as a result of the successful work carried out in Azerbaijan in this field.

Through the works created from metal waste, Dotun Popoola draws attention to the main problem for humanity - climate protection and the importance of caring for the environment. The works created by the author are a tribute to the human imagination, which can create beautiful examples of art from "nothing" turned into waste.

Dotun Popoola represented Nigeria in various art exhibitions, as well as the Metal Art Exhibition in Qatar in 2019, the Global Arts Festival in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2020, "Be Together" (Coexistence) in Turkiye in 2021, and other exhibitions. The artist's hybrid sculpture, installed at the center stage of the Nigeria pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, also attracted the attention of visitors.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz