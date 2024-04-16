Azerbaijan, Italy significantly increase food industry trade, says ambassador

16 April 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

The share of the food industry in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy has reached almost 35 percent, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said, Azernews reports.

He made a remark during the press conference dedicated to the planned events of the Italian Trade Agency for spring-summer 2024.

"The goal of hosting such events is to best represent our culture. As a result of our initiatives in this area, the food industry now accounts for over 35 percent of total trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy. This is an excellent indicator. It demonstrates that our activity yields results," he noted.

According to him, the food industry is not only food and beverages but also culture.

"Overall, our goal is to promote our culture in the countries where we are located. The food industry allows us to get to know each other even better," he added.

