Armenian witness: Mines were brought to Garabagh from Armenia via Lachin [PHOTO]

11 March 2025 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

Hayrapetyan Kamo Eduardovich, a person of Armenian origin living in Garabagh, testified as a witness in the criminal trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the witness stated in his testimony that after Ruben Vardanyan arrived in Khankendi, mining activities were carried out with his funding on the borders of the territories returned by Azerbaijan during the 44-day war. He noted that these mines were brought to Garabagh from Armenia via Lachin. "Armenians living in Khankendi also learned that mining activities in Karabakh increased after Ruben Vardanyan arrived. Informational posters about these mines were placed in schools, around buildings, in forests, and near empty areas. However, there were no posters about mines before the 44-day war," the witness added.

2 military warehouses were established around Khankendi and 1 in Askeran

In addition to the witness's testimony, Hayrapetyan Kamo Eduardovich testified that as a result of R. Vardanyan's financing, three military warehouses were established: two around Khankendi and one in Askeran.

Armed men guarded the road to the location of those warehouses. The Armenian army and selected military personnel from Karabakh operated in those warehouses. A large number of weapons and ammunition brought to Karabakh by Ruben, as well as unmanned quadcopters and other unmanned aerial vehicles, were collected in the warehouses. Many people in Khankendi knew about this, and Ruben Vardanyan promoted that all Armenian residents arm themselves and fight against Azerbaijanis. Ruben Vardanyan's goal in creating these armed groups was to fight against Azerbaijan.

The trial will continue on March 18.