The head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santus has been awarded a special award in his country of Portugal, Azernews reports.

The 70-year-old was recognized as one of the most influential figures in the international success of Portuguese football by the Liga Portugal Awards.

It should be noted that Fernando Santus was appointed head coach of the Azerbaijan football national team in June of this year. He won the European championship with Portugal in 2016.

The Azerbaijan national football team represents the country in international football competitions. It's controlled by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

The majority of Azerbaijan's home matches are held at the national stadium, Baku National Stadium, with friendly matches sometimes hosted at club stadiums.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

