Baku launches 1st Bike-Sharing Service for convenient urban mobility

24 August 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Starting today, Baku introduces its first bike-sharing service, offering residents and tourists a new way to navigate the city with ease, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).

The new system allows users to rent bicycles, travel, and return them to any designated parking location, enhancing urban mobility while reducing the stress of traffic and parking. The service is designed to provide a safe and sustainable travel option throughout Baku.

Approximately 50 designated parking stations have been established across the city, featuring informational boards about the bike-rental process. These stations are strategically located near metro stations, bus stops, educational institutions, and major shopping centers. Users can activate and deactivate bicycles using QR codes on the information boards through a mobile app, which also displays the nearest available parking spots.

Research shows that cities with robust cycling infrastructure experience a 24-30% reduction in road traffic accidents. Bike-sharing contributes to a cleaner urban environment, promotes physical activity, and fosters a healthier community.

The bike-sharing initiative is part of a broader project by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency to enhance micromobility infrastructure in Baku. This includes the development of over 10 km of dedicated micromobility lanes, the installation of safety barriers to prevent conflicts with vehicles, and ongoing upgrades to traffic light systems to support cyclists.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz