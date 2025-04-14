Sony raises price of PlayStation 5 worldwide by 25 percent

14 April 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

While everyday consumers and analysts across the board were busy discussing the threat of rising electronics prices, Sony Corporation took action — announcing a 25% increase in the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 console in several regions, including Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, Azernews reports.

The U.S. market has not yet been affected by the hike. According to Sony representatives, the decision was “difficult” and driven by various macroeconomic factors such as high inflation and currency exchange rate volatility. Select markets in the Middle East and Africa will also see price adjustments, and Sony advises consumers to check with local retailers for the most up-to-date pricing.

Starting Monday, the PlayStation 5 will retail for £430 ($565) in the UK. In Europe, the Digital Edition will be priced at €500 ($569.62). Interestingly, the disc version will not see a price increase in these regions.

In Australia and New Zealand, prices for both variants have been revised. The version with an optical drive will now cost AUD 830 or NZD 950 (roughly $524.67), while the Digital Edition is set at AUD 750 or NZD 860 (about $505.39).

In a somewhat surprising twist, Sony has also reduced the price of the external disc drive: it will now cost €80 in Europe, £70 in the UK, and AUD 125 / NZD 140 in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

The newer and more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro console has not been affected by this price review — at least not yet. Bloomberg analysts, however, suggest that in the U.S., Sony may eventually be forced to raise PS5 prices by 30–40%, though no such steps have been taken for now.

Despite the price hike, demand for the PlayStation 5 remains high globally. The Digital Edition, in particular, continues to gain popularity — with roughly one in three buyers now choosing it over the disc version, especially in countries with fast internet and a strong digital game ecosystem.