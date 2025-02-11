American Gulf appears on Google maps

11 February 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has officially begun renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The new name is now visible on the Google Maps service in the United States, Azernews reports.

According to reports, users in the United States will see the Gulf of America on Google Maps, while users in Mexico will still see the Gulf of Mexico. For everyone else, both names will appear, with one displayed in parentheses.

Earlier, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating the process of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. He argued that the Gulf is "the largest bay in the world" and retains "key importance for the American economy."

The renaming of the Gulf is part of a broader trend in some regions to assert a sense of national identity and emphasize local economic significance. While the move has stirred debate in international circles, particularly among Mexican citizens and officials, it highlights the influence of digital platforms like Google Maps in shaping geographical perceptions. The decision also invites reflection on how names of natural landmarks can reflect political priorities and historical tensions. This change could even spark further discussions about the potential renaming of other globally recognized geographical features.