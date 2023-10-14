3rd Turkish plane carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt

14 October 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

A third Turkish plane carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip civilians arrived in Egypt on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The plane landed at El Arish International Airport in Egypt, which neighbors the embattled strip and has allocated it for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The military aircraft, in collaboration with the National Defense Ministry, Turkish Red Crescent, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), is delivering much-needed aid to the people of Gaza.

Aid items like medicine, medical supplies, non-perishable food, canned goods, blankets, and diapers are set to be transported through the Rafah Border Crossing to Gaza.

The first two planes carrying Türkiye's humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians landed in Egypt on Friday.

The conflict between Palestine and Israel began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has faced a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over 1 million Gazans to evacuate northern Gaza in less than 24 hours.

More than 3,300 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict, including 1,900 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

---

