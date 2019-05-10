By Trend

A round table meeting was held in Bucharest on the topic "Current economic challenges and prospects in the Caspian Sea region - the experience of Turkmenistan", Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan with the assistance of the Economic Academy of Bucharest.

At the round table meeting an exchange of views took place on the prospects for further development of economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania.

The event was timed to the holding of the first Caspian Economic Forum in Avaza tourist zone in Turkmenistan on August 12, 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the two countries agreed to explore the best routes of the Black Sea - Caspian Sea trade and transport corridor by using the advantages of Constanța and Turkmenbashi ports.

The issue is the formation of the Eurasian Transport Corridor. In particular, Turkmenistan has been recently exploring the possibility of transporting cargo, including liquefied gas, to Constanta port.

---

