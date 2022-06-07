U.S. security advisor meets visiting Azerbaijani presidential aide, backs peace talks with Armenia [PHOTO]

7 June 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has stated that his country is ready to support the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks in multiple ways, Azernews reports, citing the White House.

Sullivan made the remarks at a meeting with the visiting Azerbaijani presidential aide on foreign policy, Hikmat Hajiyev, the report added.

Sullivan hailed Azerbaijan and Armenia for their substantial and historic diplomatic efforts toward sustainable peace and expressed support for negotiations under the aegis of European Council President Charles Michel.

He expressed the United States' willingness to engage closely and assist progress via a variety of channels, including as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The two men also hailed the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijani relations and expressed their willingness to further strengthen bilateral ties. They also underlined their common resolve to assist Ukrainians in responding to Russia's unwarranted actions.

Sullivan praised Azerbaijan’s long-standing commitment to European energy security and spoke about measures to diversify the regional energy supply. The two discussed the ramifications of the Ukrainian crisis for the rest of the region. Sullivan expressed the United States' commitment to peace, security, and development in the South Caucasus region.

Similarly, Turkish ambassador to the U.S. Hasan Murat Mercan hosted Hikmat Hajiyev as well, the embassy tweeted.

“They reaffirmed the brotherly relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan and exchanged views on regional issues,” the report said.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told the Turkish news agency Anadolu that Azerbaijan has voiced support for the rehabilitation of Turkish-Armenian relations at the highest level.

“We are very positive about the appointment of special representatives of Turkiye and Armenia for the normalization process and held three meetings,” Bayramov added.

This, he added, is an example of constructive messaging from Turkey and Azerbaijan to Armenia.

"We support the creation of normal neighborly relations with Armenia, and if this country takes the appropriate steps, it will respect international law, it will recognize the reality in the region, and it will be possible to achieve good results," the top diplomat stressed.

Underlining the critical importance of Zangazur corridor for Armenia, the minister said that the nations have yet to accomplish concrete outcomes on this project.

"Armenia keeps dragging out the issue on one pretext or another. It's the country with the most limited communication capabilities in the region. Therefore, the implementation of the Zangazur corridor is important for Armenia as much as for other South Caucasus states," Bayramov said.

