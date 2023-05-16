First solar panel has been installed at Garadagh SPP

16 May 2023 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov together with the CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi inspected the area where the Garadagh Solar Power Plant with an installed capacity of 230 MW was built, Azernews reports.

During the visit, representatives of the Masdar said that the construction of the appropriate roads was completed within the project, the area to be installed solar panels was flattened and the area was fenced for kilometers. It was noted that it is planned to install more than 500 thousand solar panels, both faces of which can generate electricity and have a power of 545-550 w each, at present the panels are gradually brought to the area, and automated installations for cleaning panels are being tested. It was emphasized that the construction of the 330/35 kV substation is underway, and the station, which will be equipped with a single-axis solar tracker, will be commissioned by the end of this year.

Then the Minister of Energy and CEO of the company attended the installation process of the first solar panel at the plant and the tree-planting action.

