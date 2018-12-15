By Trend

Passenger railcars intended for operation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway are being tested according to all parameters at a 35-kilometer section between the Donauworth and Treuchtlingen stations in Germany, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Dec. 14.

The tests are being conducted by Deutsche Bahn AG.

During the tests, the maximum speed of the railcars was increased to 177 kilometers per hour.

The tests continue successfully.

The tests are carried out with participation of delegations from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Stadler Rail Group.

In 2019, it is planned to organize passenger transportation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.

To this end, in the first quarter of next year, new sleeping cars manufactured by Stadler Rail Group will be delivered to Azerbaijan.

The cars are produced according to the latest technologies.

