Azerbaijan and the EU will hold a meeting in Baku to discuss the cooperation issues in the field of transport, Trend reports citing Head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas as saying.

A high-level transport dialogue will be held in Baku in February 2019, Jankauskas told reporters in Baku on Dec. 13.

During this meeting, development of cooperation between the two sides on all types of transport will be discussed, he added.

Jankauskas added that the aviation agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU will also be discussed at this meeting.

The signing of this agreement will give impetus to the further development of relations between the sides in the tourism sector, he added.

