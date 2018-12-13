By Leman Mammadova

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organized a joint workshop with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture on two projects on December 13.

The projects called "Sustainable development of feedstuff, creation and implementation of value chains for food production" and "Development of livestock breeding by improving the breed structure of animals in Azerbaijan and the establishment of efficient feeding systems" were on the agenda of the event.

In her opening speech, Head of FAO’s Partnership and Liasion Office in Azerbaijan Melek Cakmak said that Azerbaijan is one of the key partners of FAO.

Speaking about cooperation with Azerbaijan, Cakmak stressed that the FAO office received the status of a partner office based on an agreement with the Azerbaijani government in 2015.

As for the mentioned projects, to which the workshop is dedicated, Cakmak said they will help increase productivity in small and medium-sized farming, simplify farmers' access to markets and increase their incomes.

She also underlined the importance of these projects in terms of food security and exports expansion.

“Both areas are export-oriented, and we want Azerbaijan to be at the forefront of exports by increasing productivity," she said.

Later, Head of the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Mirza Aliyev emphasized the importance of increasing the productivity of the livestock sector.

He stressed that Azerbaijan successfully cooperates with FAO in the field of agriculture.

“Azerbaijan conducts comprehensive measures for the development of cattle breeding and also successfully cooperates with FAO in this sphere,” he said.

"We are already implementing a number of projects with FAO,” Aliyev said, adding that four more joint projects are planned to be launched in the future.

“One of the challenges facing Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector is an increase in productivity,” he said.

In this context, Aliyev stressed the importance of projects for the development of sheep farming and the improvement of cattle breeding, the presentation of which was held today.

Azerbaijan has been a member of FAO since 1995. The organization's office in the country has been operating since 2007. The FAO's Partnership and Coordination Office in Azerbaijan was established in 2015. An Agreement on the Adoption of the Partnership Program between the Government of Azerbaijan and FAO was signed in 2015.

The "Azerbaijan Room" was opened at the headquarters of the FAO in Rome on September 25.

As many as 23 projects were implemented by FAO in Azerbaijan in 1995-2015.

FAO implements projects in Azerbaijan on strengthening phytosanitary inspection and diagnostic services, preparation of a national land consolidation strategy and respective pilot project, capacity development on preparation, monitoring and evaluation of agricultural policies and programs, programme development for climate change adaptation, forest resources assessment and monitoring to strengthen forestry policy and knowledge framework, improvement of the locust management in the country.

The implementation of these projects will continue in 2019 as well.

FAO is also engaged in the elaboration of several projects aimed at strengthening the sphere of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

One of them is aimed at the development of hazelnut industry which is one of the main export-oriented non-oil sector of Azerbaijan.

In addition, it is planned to implement two projects in rural areas aimed at the development of self-employment of women and youth, respectively. The project will enable women and young people to increase self-employment by expansion of knowledge and vocational education in agriculture. The project will cover the population engaged in agriculture or having received agricultural education, both special secondary and higher. This will increase the incomes of the population and diversify their sources.

FAO's support for the food and agricultural sector of Azerbaijan is determined by the priorities set out in the new Country Program Framework, developed jointly with the Government of Azerbaijan, adapted to the requirements of "Azerbaijan 2020: Vision for the Future" and other national strategic documents.

The Current Country Program Framework covers the period 2016 - 2020, combining advanced international practices and global standards with national and regional experiences.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz