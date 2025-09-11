Police seize and destroy more than 22 kilograms of cannabis
As a result of operational measures carried out by police officers on September 10, six cannabis plants with a total weight of over 22.5 kilograms were discovered and seized, Azernews reports.
In addition, 44 cannabis plants found growing in the wild were identified and destroyed.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, decisive operations against the illegal circulation and cultivation of narcotic plants are being intensified.
“Resolute measures to combat this area are continuing,” the ministry emphasized in its statement.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!