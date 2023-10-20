Azerbaijani Parliament discusses major issues within autumn session

20 October 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

The regular meeting of Milli Majlis within the framework of the autumn session was held on October 20, where 12 issues were discussed, Azernews reports.

12 issues are included in the agenda:

1. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (second reading);

2. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Public Service" (second reading). 3;

3. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Civil Service" and "Regulation on Service in Migration Authorities" approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 930-IIIQ of December. 4 November 2009 (second reading);

4. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading);

5. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Circulation of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors" (second reading);

6. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the list of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances sufficient for bringing a person to criminal liability, as well as their total quantity" (second reading) );

7. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the lists of high impact substances and their ash content, as well as the lists of toxic substances" (second reading);

8. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the List of Significant and Large Quantities of Precursors in Connection with Actions Committed with the Use of Precursors in Illicit Manufacturing and Processing of Narcotic Drugs or Psychotropic Substances. Substances" (second reading);

9. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Administrative Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading);

10. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Reserves" (first reading);

11. "On Antimonopoly Activity", "On Protection of Consumer Rights", "On Civil Defence", "On Grain", "On National Security", "On State Secrets", "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation in the Republic of Azerbaijan. "The draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading) and "Precious Metals and Precious Stones";

12. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Aviation" (first reading).

