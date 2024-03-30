Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, CIS countries decreases

30 March 2024 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

The value of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries has decreased, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries amounted to approximately $910 million ($909,791,000) in the first two months of this year, marking a 17.5-percent decrease from the same period last year.

Over the course of two months, the value of Azerbaijan’s exports to CIS countries was around $223.5 million ($223,483,000), while the country’s imports from the member countries stood at over $686.3 ($686,308,000). This is a decline of 15.6 percent and 18 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of 2023.

In January-February of 2024, the share of the CIS countries was 4.7 percent in the total export of Azerbaijan, and 28.05 percent in the country's total import.

Among the CIS members, Azerbaijan had its highest trade volume with Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, respectively in the specified period of time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz