An agreement on the transfer of Azerbaijan’s Azerlotereya OJSC to the management of the Turkish Demiroren Holding company has been signed, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The new cooperation platform will create additional opportunities for the development of the gaming industry in Azerbaijan, attracting new investments and increasing budget revenues.

Earlier, the president of Azerbaijan signed a decree ‘On the settlement of some issues in connection with the transfer of Azerlotereya OJSC to management. According to the decree, Azerlotereya OJSC was transferred to the management on a contractual basis of the Turkish YMT Sans BV company, which is a subsidiary of Demirören Şans Oyunları Yatırımları A.Ş.

