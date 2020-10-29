Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Turkey on the occasion of October 29 – Republic Day.

In the letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Aliyev said:

“It is with great pleasure that we always follow the achievements of the Republic of Turkey and rejoice in its success as much as in our own. In recent years, your brotherly country has demonstrated a comprehensive political, economic, social, military, and technological development to become a power center that pursues an independent policy on a global scale. You personally have an incomparable role and invaluable services in all these achievements. Your brotherly people's big trust and confidence in you is the highest appreciation of the policy that you are pursuing to the benefit of your country.

Stemming from the will and common national and spiritual values of our peoples, Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and strategic alliance have today reached the highest level through our joint efforts. These unique ties of friendship and brotherhood have become an important factor guiding political and economic processes which contribute to ensuring peace, security, and cooperation in the region.

The firm and unambiguous position you put forward regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, your unwavering support to our right cause is a clear example of our solidarity and is very valuable to our people. Azerbaijan, in turn, also stands by brotherly Turkey on all matters.

I am confident that the unshakable Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood, which is our greatest legacy for future generations, will continue to develop and expand under the "One nation, two states" motto.

On this festive day, I share your joy and wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Turkey everlasting peace and prosperity.”