By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures in the field of social protection of the population on August 9.

According to the order, two million manats will be allocated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population from the Azerbaijani president’s reserve fund, envisaged in the 2018 state budget, to implement measures to organize the activity of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, establish DOST centers, and improve services rendered to citizens in the field of employment, labor and social protection.

