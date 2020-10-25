By Trend

On October 24 and on the night of October 25, military operations in the Agderin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Gadrut, Gubadli and Lachin directions of the front continued with different intensity, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

The Armenian troops fired at Azerbaijani troops using smaller arms, tanks, mortars and cannons.

Azerbaijani troops inflicted a serious fire strike on the Armenian troops in the Khojavend, Gubadli and Lachin regions, weakened his resistance and advanced to new positions in various directions.

As a result of the operations of the Azerbaijani army in various directions of the front, a significant amount of Armenian Armed Forces’ manpower was destroyed and incapacitated, as well as 2 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 D-30 howitzers, 1 cannon 2A36 "Hyacinth-B", 7 units of automobile equipment.

