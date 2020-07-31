By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.567 manat or 4.2 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,311.806 manat, which is 5.4 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 20
|
3,075.4105
|
July 27
|
3,285.199
|
July 21
|
3,090.3025
|
July 28
|
3,307.078
|
July 22
|
3,156.424
|
July 29
|
3,319.182
|
July 23
|
3,177.1555
|
July 30
|
3,335.766
|
July 24
|
3,206.8035
|
July 31
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
3,141.219
|
Price
|
3,311.806
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0051 manat or 0.01 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.3315 manat, which is 13.4 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 20
|
32.8423
|
July 27
|
41.0151
|
July 21
|
34.386
|
July 28
|
42.0879
|
July 22
|
37.9967
|
July 29
|
41.2131
|
July 23
|
38.5636
|
July 30
|
41.01
|
July 24
|
38.4056
|
July 31
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
36.4388
|
Price
|
41.3315
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined 23.094 manat or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,590.546 manat, which is 6.6 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 20
|
1,429.6065
|
July 27
|
1,601.,196
|
July 21
|
1,436.2195
|
July 28
|
1,590.835
|
July 22
|
1,494.8695
|
July 29
|
1,592.05
|
July 23
|
1,558.7045
|
July 30
|
1,578.102
|
July 24
|
1,539.826
|
July 31
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1,491.845
|
Price
|
1,590.546
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 180.846 manat or 4.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,794.8824 manat, which is 6.3 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 20
|
3,436.873
|
July 27
|
3,816.687
|
July 21
|
3,488.706
|
July 28
|
3,864.6695
|
July 22
|
3,644.936
|
July 29
|
3,862.332
|
July 23
|
3,645.429
|
July 30
|
3,635.841
|
July 24
|
3,633.9455
|
July 31
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
3,569.9779
|
Price
|
3,794.8824
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz