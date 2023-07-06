Baku hosts working meeting with NATO expert team

6 July 2023 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The individual partnership cooperation plan until 2023, an "expert group working meeting" with NATO representatives was held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff of NATO Joint Military Command in Brunswick, Major-General Stefan Fiks visited the Department of International Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense.

Colonel Mahir Bayramov spoke about the successful development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations and successful reforms in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as our army's contribution to peacekeeping operations.

Saying Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the Alliance, Major General S.Fiks noted that the active participation of our soldiers in NATO`s programs is highly valued.

The expert group workshop reached a preliminary agreement on an action plan for next year.

---

