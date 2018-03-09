By Trend

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on March 9.

At the meeting, Mammadyarov voiced his satisfaction with the high level development of friendly and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in all spheres.

Saying that the two countries' views coincide on regional issues and that they support each other within the international organizations, Mammadyarov noted the existence and importance of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in economic, transport and energy spheres.

Touching upon the four-sided meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers to be held in Baku on March 15, the minister said that this meeting is a new format that would give impetus to the comprehensive development of regional cooperation between the countries.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Izoria said that he had a very interesting and useful meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Noting that the strategic partnership and friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia are important for the stability of the region, the Georgian minister underlined the existence of a broad spectrum of bilateral relations and a comprehensive program of cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector.

At the meeting it was noted that the Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in the defense and security sectors serves to ensure regional peace and stability, particularly effective organization of large-scale transport and energy projects with the participation of the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz