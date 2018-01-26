By Sara Israfilbayova

The Azerbaijani delegation took part in discussions on the use of the logistics potential of the Astrakhan region within the North-South transport corridor at a meeting in this region.

The meeting discussed the possibilities of forming a transport and logistics center on the basis of the freight yard of the Kutum station.

Prospects for the delivery of perishable imported goods to Russia by rail have been identified, and proposals have been made to organize the delivery of products using the potential of the Kutum station.

Azerbaijani businessmen expressed interest in the proposed prospects, and in the future the parties intend to sign a multilateral agreement for mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation.

The International North–South Transport Corridor is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and roadroute for moving freight between India, Russia, Iran, Europe and Central Asia.

The corridor is planned to transport 6 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and more than 10 million tons of cargo in the future.

The agreement on creation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) was signed in April 2016 in Baku by the railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

About 300,000-400,000 containers are expected to be transported via the Trans-Caspian international transport route by 2020. Growing interest in the transport infrastructures passing through Azerbaijan's territory is expected to make the country a major transport hub in the region.

Azerbaijan is one of the main economic partners of Russia among the CIS countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to almost $2 billion in 2016. Interregional cooperation plays an important role in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations and the increase in trade turnover.

Azerbaijan’s first trade representative was appointed to Russia.

Trade representative’s main mission is to take measures to expand Azerbaijan`s economic and trade relations with Russia, protect economic interests of Azerbaijan, increase export of Azerbaijani goods and services, promote Azerbaijan’s business environment and investment opportunities.

Azerbaijan seeks to open Trade House in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region as well.

The trade turnover with Russia amounted to $1.89 billion in January-November 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

