By Trend

Beijing hosted the opening of the visa service center "Silk Road" of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported Feb. 5.

The center is designed to provide visa support to Chinese tourists and companies in the form of consultations, collecting, processing and sending documents for obtaining an entry visa to Turkmenistan.

The ceremony was held as part of the Turkmen-Chinese forum on cooperation in the field of tourism, which was held with the assistance of the State Committee for Tourism Development and Chinese companies.

Turkmenistan's Ambassador to China Chinar Rustamova highlighted such key mechanisms for activating tourism links as cross-participation in industry exhibitions and congresses, exchange of delegations, joint events and implementation of investment projects, says the report.

The Chinese side, for its part, noted that the meeting was a good launching platform for the emergence and implementation of joint investment projects in the field of tourism.

An exchange of views was held on such issues of interaction as the development of special tourism packages for the people of China.

Moreover, as a result of the forum, a number of contracts and agreements in the sphere of tourism were signed.

