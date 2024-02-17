Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs instructed to continue negotiations on peace treaty

17 February 2024 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been instructed to hold a meeting of the commission on border delimitation, Azernews reports.

This was announced during the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich.

It was noted that the Foreign Ministries of the two countries were instructed to hold a meeting on the peace treaty and a meeting of the commission on border delimitation in the near future.



