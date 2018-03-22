By Trend

The US visit of Bako Sahakyan, who claims to be the “president” of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, can seriously harm the bilateral relations between Washington and Baku, political analyst and international relations expert at the Milwaukee-based Marquette University Peter Tase told Trend.

“The recent US visit of a war criminal Bako Sahakyan seriously harms the bilateral relations between the United States and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Tase said he is confident that the US State Department can undertake serious measures so that such visits to Washington DC would be impossible.

“It is a fact that US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, has publicly prohibited the entrance to the United States of the former Attorney General of the Republic of Albania, Adriatik Llalla (accused for corruption) and his family. I am confident that the Department of State can undertake equal measures against the “leadership” of the illegal regime every time they plan on visiting the United States Congress and other government entities,” he said.

Unfortunately, until today this matter has not been solved and is part of the double standard attitude and ambiguity embraced by international actors and applied by some US government officials, when it comes to the issue of territorial integrity of of Azerbaijan, according to Tase.

Further, Tase said that indeed, the government of Azerbaijan has been very proactive, energetic and has swiftly acted on defense of international laws and on defense of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, over Bako Sahakyan’s visit, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and received a note of protest, sent by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to the US State Department.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the US, Elin Suleymanov, after a meeting in the State Department, presented the protest of Azerbaijan to the American side.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz