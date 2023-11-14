Borrel's accusations against Azerbaijan distort realities in region, MFA

14 November 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell's accusations against Azerbaijan at a press conference held in Brussels after a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations aimed at deliberately distorting the realities in the region are completely inadequate and unacceptable.

According to Azernews, this was stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA).

In the statement, it was added that against the background of the European Union's indifferent approach to Armenia's military aggression against our country's sovereign territories for almost 30 years, the policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, and the fact that more than 1 million Azerbaijanis have become refugees and asylum seekers, the support expressed to Armenia and threatening statements against Azerbaijan are a vivid example of the biased policy and double standards of this institution. As can be seen from the hypocritical approaches of the EU External Relations Service in these and other regions, this institution has fallen victim to the wrong steps:

"Moreover, the accusations of the EU representative, who has not taken any steps to encourage Armenia to act in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, represent a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Once again, we recall that both the 44-day Patriotic War and the 24-hour anti-terrorist measures in September this year were conducted on the sovereign territories of our country. Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty in a lawful manner within the norms and principles of international law.

At a time when EU member states are suffering from aggressive separatist tendencies, attempts by the EU foreign policy body to foment separatism on the territory of our country are a source of serious concern regarding Azerbaijan's legitimate struggle against existing threats on its sovereign territories.

The efforts of the EU side to arm Armenia and thereby support a policy of insidious militarization that hinders peace and stability in our region are an advancement of policies that lead to new conflicts in our region, and the responsibility for this lies with the EU at the same time. To that end, plans to use the European Peace Initiative, which includes the strengthening of military capabilities, serve to increase tensions in the region.

We once again remind you that it is unacceptable to speak threatening language to Azerbaijan, and any unfriendly actions will not lead to a positive result but will receive an adequate response."

