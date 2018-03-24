By Trend:

The comments of the representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry are becoming more and more unprofessional and ridiculous, Spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend on March 24.

Hajiyev made the remarks commenting on Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan's statement on the Sarsang reservoir.

"The comments by the Armenian Foreign Ministry's representatives are becoming more and more unprofessional and ridiculous day by day. Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan's absurdity prevails in all spheres. As one can see there is lack of serious and substantial arguments to defend the position of Armenia which tries to keep status quo of occupation by all means. It is interesting whom do they want to deceive with this short-sighted policy? Supposedly only the Armenian people," Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

​Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz