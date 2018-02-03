By Trend

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have all opportunities to increase the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from Pakistan, said the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfaz Garayev during a meeting with the members of Pakistani Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by the president of the organization Zahid Latif, Pakistani media reported.

In addition, the minister said that last year about 2 million tourists visited the country.

Speaking about the Decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the application of visas through the "ASAN VISA" system at the international airports of our country, Abulfaz Garayev said that this Decree is one of the next important steps towards the development of tourism.

Ambassador Said Khan Mohmand and former Senior Vice President of Pakistan RCCI Rashid Waien were also present on the occasion. On this occasion, Minister Abulfaz Garayev briefed RCCI delegation on Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, recent work on tourism development in our country, adopted normative legal documents and projects to be implemented in the future.

Pakistani Ambassador Said Khan Mohmand, in turn, emphasized that he had an opportunity to get acquainted with the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan during his lifetime and informed the businessmen and heads of major business organizations of Pakistan.

He also expressed his desire to make a great contribution to Azerbaijan’s tourism sector.

Zahid Latif Khan emphasized that there is dire need of close cooperation between Chambers of Commerce of both countries including exchange of trade delegations. Organizing bilateral meetings of businessmen of the two countries will be fruitful and suggested that the cooperation of the Congresses Bureau of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan and said that this joint activity would be important for both organizations.

---

