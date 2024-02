9 February 2024 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan purchased Akinci attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Those UAVs were accepted for service in the Air Force.

It is worth noting that on February 9, the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and his son Heydar Aliyev visited the military facilities of the Air Force and watched the flight of Akinci attack UAVs.

---

