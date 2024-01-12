Azerbaijani writer's play included in shortlist of Int'l Competition of Contemporary Drama

12 January 2024 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Writer Ismail Iman's play "Dear Dad" is included in the shortlist of the 7th Independent International Competition of Contemporary Drama-Initial Event - 21st Century in Russia.

The work was included in the shortlist of the competition in the XXI Century category. The winners of the 2023 competition will be announced at the end of January this year, Azernews reports.

Note that anyone who loves theater and writes for the theater in Russian, living in any corner of the world, could send their plays to the competition.

Ismail Iman is a playwright, prose writer, screenwriter, author of theatrical projects. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

Ismail Iman is the author of the plays "Gardens of Astara"," Big in Japan", "After Bali", "Ten lobsters", etc.

