Chainsmokers to be first musicians to perform at the edge of space

The Chainsmokers will become the first musicians to perform at the edge of space, Azernews reports.

American electronic DJ and production duo signed a contract to participate in one of the first flights to be organized by World View, a space tourism company.

Band members will be placed in an airtight capsule for the concert.

As the Associated Press reports, musicians Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have announced that the duo is planning to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth.

Once there, the Chainsmokers will play a set within the balloon capsule, which can include up to eight passengers.

The Chainsmokers are an American electronic DJ and production duo consisting of Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart.

They started out by releasing remixes of songs by indie artists. The EDM-pop duo achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song "Selfie", which became a top-twenty single in several countries.

The music duo has won a Grammy award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Chainsmokers were the highest-paid DJs according to the Forbes 2019 list of highest-paid celebrities.

