PSG wins long-awaited first Champions League trophy with 5-0 win over Inter Milan

PSG is the champion of Europe for the first time, and Luis Enrique’s side did it in style Saturday night in Munich, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

In a night filled with anticipation and energy from both sets of fans, it didn’t take long for Les Parisiens to open the scoring. In the 12th minute, Vitinha found Désiré Doué inside the penalty area, and the 19-year-old showed presence of mind way beyond his years, passing it across the face of goal for former Inter player Achraf Hakimi to give his team the lead.

Eight minutes later, it was two. Nicoló Barella tried to shepherd the ball out for an Inter corner, but Willian Pacho had other ideas, hooking his leg around the Italian and setting up a PSG counter. From there, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia found Ousmane Dembélé, Dembélé found Doué and the winger’s shot deflected off Federico Dimarco, wrongfooting goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Inter came out for the second half with some renewed fight, but any hope of a comeback was extinguished in the 63rd minute when Doué grabbed his second. A wonderful flowing move began when Vitinha and Dembélé played a glorious one-two, and Doué’s calm finish past Sommer completed an incredible evening for the teenager.

From then onwards, Inter fell apart and was carved open at will by the PSG attack. Kvaratskhelia – who joined the club from Italian champion Napoli in January – got the fourth in the 73rd minute, running onto a through ball from Dembélé and beating Sommer at his near post.

There was still time for one of the most unexpected goalscorers in Champions League final history to put the icing on the cake. In the 86th minute, 19-year-old Senny Mayulu exchanged passes with fellow substitute Bradley Barcola before lashing the ball in off the post. His celebration – running while raising his knees in pure joy – suggested he was almost as surprised as those watching on were.

Mayulu’s goal meant it was a record-breaking night. No team had won this fixture by more than four goals until tonight, and you have to think it will be a while before any does again.

The victory will likely mean even more to manager Luis Enrique than many of his other impressive achievements in soccer. The 55-year-old and his family suffered the ultimate heartbreak in 2019, when his nine-year-old daughter Xana died after a battle with cancer.

“My daughter loved parties and I’m sure where she is, she’s still having parties,” Enrique told reporters earlier this year.

Following the game, the PSG fans unveiled a tifo depicting Enrique alongside his daughter, ensuring that, in one way, Xana got to be there for the biggest party in PSG history.