Azerbaijani ambassador congratulates newly appointed French envoy to Baku
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has congratulated Sophie Lagutte on her appointment as the new French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Abdullayeva shared her message on her official "X" account, expressing optimism about the future of bilateral ties.
"I sincerely congratulate my esteemed colleague Sophie Lagutte. I hope that our joint efforts will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France," the Azerbaijani diplomat noted.
Mes sincères félicitations, chère collègue @Sophie_Lagoutte. J’espère que nos efforts conjoints contribueront au développement des relations bilatérales entre 🇦🇿🇫🇷.— Leyla Abdullayeva (@LAbdullayevaMFA) August 20, 2025
Təbrik edirəm və uğurlar arzulayıram. https://t.co/MhBYmsvkCg pic.twitter.com/WlxY2a1oaj
