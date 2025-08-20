Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 20 2025

Azerbaijani ambassador congratulates newly appointed French envoy to Baku

20 August 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani ambassador congratulates newly appointed French envoy to Baku
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has congratulated Sophie Lagutte on her appointment as the new French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Abdullayeva shared her message on her official "X" account, expressing optimism about the future of bilateral ties.

"I sincerely congratulate my esteemed colleague Sophie Lagutte. I hope that our joint efforts will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France," the Azerbaijani diplomat noted.

