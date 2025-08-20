Azerbaijani ambassador congratulates newly appointed French envoy to Baku

20 August 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has congratulated Sophie Lagutte on her appointment as the new French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Abdullayeva shared her message on her official "X" account, expressing optimism about the future of bilateral ties.

"I sincerely congratulate my esteemed colleague Sophie Lagutte. I hope that our joint efforts will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France," the Azerbaijani diplomat noted.