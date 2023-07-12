Israeli Defence Minister to arrive in Azerbaijan today

12 July 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant will go on an official visit to Azerbaijan's capital Baku on 12 July, Azernews reports, citing Israeli media.

During the visit, which will last until 14 July, Gallant will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart General Zakir Hasanov, Commander of the National Border Guard Service General Elchin Guliyev and other high-ranking representatives of the security services.

"The visit to Azerbaijan is aimed at strengthening strategic relations between the countries, intensifying political cooperation and expanding security and technology ties between the two states.

During the meetings, the defence minister is expected to discuss with his counterparts ways to strengthen regional stability," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz