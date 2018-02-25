By Trend

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is discussing the possibility of financing projects in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on construction of big logistics centers, a source in the Azerbaijani government told Trend .

The source noted that the feasibility studies for projects are being developed.

It is not yet known how these projects will be brought to life - as a single project or separately, according to the source.

“In recent years, the ICD has started to work more actively in Azerbaijan, helping the country diversify the economy,” the source said. “The ICD now focuses on logistics and transport spheres. Support for the construction of logistics centers is continuation of this work.”

The biggest logistics project, in which the ICD participates, involves creation of a free trade zone, which will operate on the territory of the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Azerbaijan’s Alat settlement.

The ICD was created in 1999 and has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2003.