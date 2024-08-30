Monaco hosts UEFA Champions League Draw

30 August 2024 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

The draw ceremony for the main stage of the UEFA Champions League has taken place in Monaco, Azernews reports.

The league stage will kick off with matches scheduled for September 17-19 and will conclude on January 29, 2025. The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the round of 16.

Teams that finish in places 9 through 16 will compete in playoff matches against those ranked 17th to 24th. The winners of these eight matchups will progress to the next round. Teams that do not make it into the top 24 during the league stage will be eliminated from European competition.

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

