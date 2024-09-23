Elon Musk send five unmanned missions to Mars in two years

23 September 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Elon Musk, the owner of the SpaceX space company, has announced that he will send five unmanned Starship ships to Mars within two years, Azernews reports.

Musk wrote on his page on the social platform "X": "SpaceX plans to send about five unmanned Starship ships to Mars within two years. If all of them land safely, crewed missions will be possible in four years. If problems arise, manned flights will be postponed for another two years."

Earlier this year, Musk announced that the first unmanned starship would be launched to Mars in five years, and the first crewed ship in seven years. The rocket with the ship made a full test flight around the world on the fourth attempt in June, safely exited the fiery supersonic entry into the atmosphere from space and performed a demonstration landing from earth in the Indian Ocean. Moreover, Musk expects Starship to achieve its goal of building a large next-generation multi-purpose spacecraft capable of traveling to Mars and the Moon with passengers and cargo at the end of this decade.

Earlier this year, NASA postponed the Artemis 3 mission, which was to use the SpaceX Starship spacecraft to land a crew on the moon, until September 2026. According to NASA, the launch is scheduled for the end of 2025.

In June, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa canceled his personal mission around the Moon, which was supposed to use SpaceX's Starship ship, citing uncertainty in the development of the rocket.

