Hyundai and Kia's anti-theft software is working

By Alimat Aliyeva

More than a year after Hyundai and Kia introduced new anti-theft software updates, the number of car thefts with this software has decreased significantly, although the total number of car thefts remains high, Azernews reports.

The software updates were released in February last year after a tenfold increase in the number of thefts of some Hyundai and Kia models caused by social media posts showing how to steal cars. Insurance payments for theft of vehicles with the new software installed among Hyundai and Kia vehicles decreased by 64 percent. compared to cars without upgrades.

From the beginning of 2020 to the middle of 2023, thefts of Hyundai and Kia models in the United States increased by more than 1,000 percent. Older models released before 2023 and equipped with traditional ignition instead of buttons were particularly vulnerable to theft.

As part of a $200 million agreement, Hyundai and Kia are offering free anti-theft software updates starting in February 2023. To date, more than 2 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles have received the update. However, at the end of 2023, only 30 percent of the new software was installed. cars that meet the criteria.

Currently, about 61 percent. Hyundai vehicles that meet the requirements have updated software. For models that cannot receive an upgrade, Hyundai and Kia provide steering lock.

