France's Eramet to invest $800 million in construction of 2nd lithium plant in Argentina

5 July 2024 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The French group Eramet and its subsidiary Eramine plan to invest $800 million in the construction of a second lithium production plant in the Argentine province of Salta, Azernews reports.

"Eramet and its subsidiary Eramine have confirmed plans to invest another $800 million in the second phase of the project, the implementation of which will depend on the implementation of fiscal measures announced by the government. This stage will consist in the construction of a second plant located 70 km from the first one," the statement said.

The opening of the first plant of the Eramine industrial complex, located at an altitude of 3,870 m above sea level, took place on Wednesday.

"At the first stage, the project will potentially produce 24 thousand tons of lithium carbonate per year," the Foreign Ministry said. Eramet's partner in the project is the Chinese metallurgical company Tsingshan. The volume of their investments has already amounted to more than $ 800 million.

---

