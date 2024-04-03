Russia has chance to make good electric car — PM

3 April 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has a chance to develop a good electric vehicle, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We had a chance to make a good electric car and results are already in place, using various capabilities of our industry," he said.

Russia has already launched production of charging stations for electric cars and electric buses, Mishustin noted. The country is already making Moskvich and Evolute electric vehicles. Furthermore, Kama company is mastering production of the Atom electric car. Lada e-Largus model will be produced by Avtovaz company.

