Visa and MasterCard will suspend their operations in Russia on March 10. All cards of these payment systems issued earlier by Russian banks will continue to be in service on the Russian territory as before but it will not be possible to make payments with their use overseas, Trend reports citing TASS.

Furthermore, cross-border operations will not be available, specifically payments for purchases in foreign online stores. It will not be possible to use Visa and MasterCard cards in Apple Pay and Google Pay services.

Japan’s payment system JCB also announced plans to suspend its operations in Russia. All JCB cards issued in Russia will not be supported abroad and cards issued in other countries will have no support in Russia. Measures will come into effect from March 14, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper said earlier.

