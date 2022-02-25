By Trend

Turkey may close the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits for the passage of warships, but even in this situation, Russia will have the right to use them to return its fleet to the base, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via TASS.

“Ukraine has made an official request to us [to close the straits for the passage of Russian warships]. The provisions of the Montreux Convention are very clear and precise. To date, Turkey has implemented the Montreux Convention without hesitation,” Cavusoglu noted.

“Turkey can take measures against the countries participating in a war, in which it doesn’t take part. It may restrict the passage of warships through the straits. However, according to the Montreux Convention, the ships of the countries participating in a war can return to their bases, and this must be allowed to them," Hurriyet newspaper said quoting the minister.

According to him, Turkish specialists are studying this issue, and if martial law is officially introduced in Turkey, this process will be launched.

“If we introduce it, then we’ll prohibit the passage of warships, but Russia will have such a right [to return ships to their bases]. Of course, for all this, Turkey must assess the Russian attack as a “war”," the minister explained.

On February 25, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar called on Ankara to restrict the passage of Russian warships through the Turkish straits.

