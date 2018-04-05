By Trend

The Central Museum of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan hosted a roundtable on activities to combat terrorism in Tashkent, the office of Russian Center for Science and Culture (RCSC) in Uzbekistan said in a message.

The event was attended by diplomats from the Russian embassy in Uzbekistan, ​​head of the RCSC representative office Viktor Shulika, war veterans, historians, teachers and journalists.

"Today, when the world faces the destructive, barbarous ideology of such terrorist organizations as IS, it is essential to discard all disagreements and unite in order to jointly oppose them. In this context Russia and Uzbekistan have chosen the right direction aimed at strengthening interrelations in the solution of important tasks," the message says.

The Defense Attache of the Russian Embassy in Uzbekistan, ​​Colonel Sergei Chernyshev also presented information on the anti-terrorist activities of the Russian armed forces, during the meeting.

The participants of the round table agreed on impossibility of fighting terrorism only by force, and the necessity to continue a broad dialogue between representatives of different religions and ethnic groups to solve the common issues together.

---

