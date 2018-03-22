By Trend

The new military operation against the terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is planned to be carried out in Iraq’s northern Sinjar town, will be called Operation Tigris Shield, the Turkish media reported citing military sources March 22.

Presently, Turkey’s Armed Forces are preparing for the military operation in Sinjar town. The exact date of the beginning of the military operation has not been disclosed.

Turkey’s Armed Forces may enter Sinjar town to fight PKK, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.

He added that the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stressed that PKK is a threat to Turkey and Iraq.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey and Iraq will launch joint military operations against PKK from May 2018.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

